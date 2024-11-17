Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,097,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,968,000 after buying an additional 92,862 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,586,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,566,000 after acquiring an additional 153,127 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,358,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,668,000 after purchasing an additional 175,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,617.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,568 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,191,000 after purchasing an additional 159,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,203,505.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,275.36. This represents a 61.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $17,084,743.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,438.57. This trade represents a 59.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 490,613 shares of company stock valued at $50,858,457. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $109.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $110.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.53.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

