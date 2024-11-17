CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,693 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Charter Communications by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,661,000 after buying an additional 3,685,451 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,023,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,932,000 after buying an additional 175,130 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Charter Communications by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,998,000 after buying an additional 69,959 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 612,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,144,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 533,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock opened at $389.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.24. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $421.16. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.06.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

