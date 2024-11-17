Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Stock

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SMWB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Similarweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded Similarweb to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMWB

Similarweb Stock Down 2.9 %

Institutional Trading of Similarweb

NYSE:SMWB opened at $11.51 on Thursday. Similarweb has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $11.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Similarweb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Similarweb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Similarweb by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Similarweb by 9.0% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Similarweb by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 102,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.