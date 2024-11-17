Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Price

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $36.71 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $198,675.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,620.53. This trade represents a 23.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scalzo sold 147,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $5,425,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,441.54. This represents a 51.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,108 shares of company stock worth $9,253,356 in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,099,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,711,000 after buying an additional 174,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,128,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,329,000 after acquiring an additional 855,070 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,063,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,301,000 after acquiring an additional 155,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,666,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,473,000 after purchasing an additional 208,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,223,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,468,000 after purchasing an additional 203,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

