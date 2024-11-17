Coastline Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 393.5% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 202.5% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $57.40 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.40.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

