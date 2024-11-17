Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Cut to “Market Perform” at Leerink Partners

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Leerink Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.00. Leerink Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 189.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMPX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Compass Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPX opened at $1.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $189.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 19,095 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 195.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 112,614 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

