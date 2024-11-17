Concord Asset Management LLC VA Acquires 479 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,494,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 117.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 85.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 60,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $629,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $43.97 and a one year high of $62.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

