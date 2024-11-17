Concord Asset Management LLC VA Has $18.25 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.1% of Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 971,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,353,000 after acquiring an additional 521,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 423.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 464,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,320,000 after purchasing an additional 375,648 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,418,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $31,797,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.37 and a 200-day moving average of $110.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.4668 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

