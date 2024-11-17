Concord Asset Management LLC VA Has $859,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 134.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 62.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $1,075,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 72.2% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $739.24.

Intuit Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $687.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $630.09. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $552.68 and a twelve month high of $714.78. The stock has a market cap of $192.80 billion, a PE ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,010.56. This represents a 89.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,752,985.01. This trade represents a 30.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.