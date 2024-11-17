Confluent’s (CFLT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFLT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Get Confluent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CFLT

Confluent Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. Confluent has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.98 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $4,647,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,045,235.12. The trade was a 33.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $83,814.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 161,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,070.64. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,358,654 shares of company stock valued at $91,463,207. 13.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Confluent by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,741,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,505,000 after purchasing an additional 669,675 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 17.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,169 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 72.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,700,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,083,000 after buying an additional 4,486,841 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 28.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,617,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,933,000 after buying an additional 1,684,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $193,403,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.