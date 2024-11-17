Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Shares in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,799 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 331.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 91,289 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $1,959,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 71.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 118,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 49,213 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 223.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 0.2 %

ZION opened at $59.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $33.66 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 39.18%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,238 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $75,319.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,817.52. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $234,422.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,210.44. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,228 shares of company stock worth $519,048 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

