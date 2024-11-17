Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,203 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 18,827 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth $318,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,140 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 30,797 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth about $955,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Yelp by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,065 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of YELP stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YELP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Yelp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $377,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,985. The trade was a 6.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $238,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 255,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,694,083.16. This trade represents a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,937. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

