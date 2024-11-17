Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,746 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after purchasing an additional 60,021 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in EnerSys by 2,444.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,881 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in EnerSys by 354.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,958 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in EnerSys by 12.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Trading Down 1.2 %

ENS stock opened at $96.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. EnerSys has a one year low of $86.41 and a one year high of $112.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.97.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EnerSys news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,800. The trade was a 7.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,414,000. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843 over the last three months. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

