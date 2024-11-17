Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Short Interest Up 8.9% in October

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,200 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 386,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.5 days.
Coveo Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of CVOSF remained flat at $5.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,749. Coveo Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.
About Coveo Solutions
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coveo Solutions
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.