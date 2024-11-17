Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Short Interest Up 8.9% in October

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,200 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 386,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.5 days.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CVOSF remained flat at $5.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,749. Coveo Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

About Coveo Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.