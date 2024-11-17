Critical Contrast: Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) and CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Henderson Land Development and CaliberCos”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henderson Land Development $3.52 billion 4.30 $1.18 billion N/A N/A CaliberCos $72.10 million 0.18 -$12.70 million ($0.50) -1.15

Henderson Land Development has higher revenue and earnings than CaliberCos.

Volatility and Risk

Henderson Land Development has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CaliberCos has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henderson Land Development N/A N/A N/A CaliberCos -16.19% -13.02% -4.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of CaliberCos shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.3% of CaliberCos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Henderson Land Development beats CaliberCos on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments. The Property Development segment develops and sells real estate properties. Its property portfolio primarily includes offices, shopping arcades, shopping malls, commercial complexes, and residential properties. The Property Leasing segment leases properties. The Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations segment operates and manages department stores and supermarket-cum-stores. The Hotel Room Operation segment operates hotel properties. The Other Businesses segment operates and manages hotels; provides construction, finance, project management, property management, agency, and cleaning and security guard services; and trades in building materials. It also engages in food and beverage, and travel operations. The Utility and Energy segment is involved in production, distribution, and marketing gas; and water supply and environmentally friendly energy businesses. Henderson Land Development Company Limited was founded in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Land Development Company Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Development Limited.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

