Curi RMB Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Curi RMB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 27.7% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 17.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 109,309.3% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after buying an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $16,329,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 162.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 23.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.49, for a total value of $784,065.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,540,879.47. The trade was a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,576 shares of company stock worth $9,033,945 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.33.

Cummins Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $361.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $220.02 and a one year high of $370.21. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.91 and a 200-day moving average of $301.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 20.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 48.08%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

