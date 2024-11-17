Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,259,000 after acquiring an additional 60,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,037,000 after acquiring an additional 279,627 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,470,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,854,000 after purchasing an additional 114,116 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 869,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,702,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DE opened at $398.95 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $420.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.20 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

