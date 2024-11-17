DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF) Shares Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

DeFi Technologies Inc. (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 1,288,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 789,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of DeFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

DeFi Technologies Price Performance

DeFi Technologies Company Profile

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $642.64 million and a P/E ratio of 10.50.

DeFi Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments.

