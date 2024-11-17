Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Down 8.3% – Time to Sell?

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.06 and last traded at $26.09. 426,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,067,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.90.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,680. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $870,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,656.88. This trade represents a 50.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,440. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3,234.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,831,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596,508 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,049,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,429 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,749,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,770 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,731,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,574,000 after buying an additional 1,124,499 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $24,454,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

