Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Stake Lifted by Envision Financial Planning LLC

Envision Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 160.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 400,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,967 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 7.2% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $13,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUHP. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000.

NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $34.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $35.37.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

