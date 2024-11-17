Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF – Get Free Report) was up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 5,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 42,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Doubleview Gold Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

About Doubleview Gold

(Get Free Report)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.