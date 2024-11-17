Empowered Funds LLC Raises Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Renasant by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,955,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,549,000 after buying an additional 65,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Renasant by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,725,000 after acquiring an additional 22,821 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Renasant by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,151,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,372,000 after acquiring an additional 247,354 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 21.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,746,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,775,000 after purchasing an additional 303,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNST. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded Renasant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Renasant from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Creekmore sold 3,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,166. The trade was a 11.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RNST stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.01. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $318.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.66%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

