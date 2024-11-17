ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.700-4.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS.

ESE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $144.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.37. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.69 and a 1 year high of $154.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.12%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

