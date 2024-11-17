Essential Planning LLC. Buys 9,058 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.3% of Essential Planning LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSD. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average is $47.31. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.40 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

