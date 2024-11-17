Essential Planning LLC. Has $346,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gainplan LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,644,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,039,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,149,000 after buying an additional 67,127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.95.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

