Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $36.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $32.86 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.16). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $899,323.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,421,637.08. This represents a 5.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

