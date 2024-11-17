ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.46 and last traded at $45.46. Approximately 121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.60.

About ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (IWFL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap growth companies. IWFL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

