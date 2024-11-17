Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.47 and last traded at $27.48. Approximately 2,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 million, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,579 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 24.32% of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF

The Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (FSST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies that deliver tangible ESG impact through core business operations. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

