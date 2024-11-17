First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) Stake Lessened by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,114,000 after purchasing an additional 511,163 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 181.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 707,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after buying an additional 456,002 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,286.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 426,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 395,705 shares in the last quarter. Owen LaRue LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,941,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 621,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after acquiring an additional 240,883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LGOV opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $23.64.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

