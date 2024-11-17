Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,590,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the October 15th total of 11,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 price target on Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Flex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Flex has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,197.30. The trade was a 5.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $509,044.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,535.97. This trade represents a 19.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,185 shares of company stock worth $1,442,555. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 23.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Flex by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Flex by 87.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

