Focused Investors LLC Sells 10,300 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Focused Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 553,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.9% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $94,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 93.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $158.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.82 and its 200-day moving average is $171.53. The firm has a market cap of $217.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.03 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

