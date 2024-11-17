Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Sells 441 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE WFC opened at $74.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $41.99 and a one year high of $74.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. This trade represents a 21.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,957. The trade was a 26.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

