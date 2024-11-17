Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HON opened at $228.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.66 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.19%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

