Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,070 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,896,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,427,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143,562 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,882,874 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,734,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,155,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $712,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,309 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,454,789 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $679,664,000 after purchasing an additional 200,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,028,452 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $536,038,000 after purchasing an additional 530,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on FCX shares. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $35.29 and a one year high of $55.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.90%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

