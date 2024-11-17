Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) Shares Recent Updates in Latest 8-K Filing

Galectin Therapeutics Inc., a company focused on the development of galectin-based therapeutics for chronic liver diseases and cancer, recently disclosed an important update through a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing dated November 14, 2024, highlighted the release of an updated corporate presentation by the company. This presentation, now available on the company’s website, is intended for use at conferences and meetings with investors, shareholders, and analysts.

As per the filing, the content of the corporate presentation, included as Exhibit 99.1, is considered as “furnished” and not “filed” under the securities laws. The presentation comprises forward-looking statements, emphasizing the company’s current expectations and the factors influencing its future performance. Galectin Therapeutics cautioned that actual events or results might differ from these statements as outlined in the presentation and other filings with the SEC.

The company’s corporate presentation sheds light on Belapectin, its proprietary galectin-3 inhibitor, indicating low toxicity and anti-fibrotic activity. Notable developments include promising results observed in cirrhotic patients with no varices and ongoing clinical trials like NAVIGATE, with topline results anticipated by December 2024. Moreover, Galectin Therapeutics is exploring combination therapies in difficult-to-treat cancers.

Beside therapeutic advancements, Galectin Therapeutics detailed its experienced leadership team and financial standing, with $27 million in cash as of September 30, 2024, providing a cash runway anticipated through May 2025. The company’s strategic focus remains on addressing cirrhosis linked to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and the development of innovative oncology treatments.

Investors and stakeholders keen on Galectin Therapeutics’ progress await the outcome of the NAVIGATE trial and further developments in its pioneering galectin-based therapies. The company’s commitment to tackling unmet medical needs in liver diseases and cancer through novel treatments remains in the spotlight as it navigates through its clinical programs.

In conclusion, Galectin Therapeutics continues to make significant strides in its mission to enhance patient outcomes in chronic liver diseases and cancer, with a strategic vision and a dedicated team steering its innovative therapies forward.

The 8-K filing underscores the company’s commitment to transparency and continuous communication with the investment community and regulatory authorities regarding its advancements in the field of galectin-based therapeutics.

