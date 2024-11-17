GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in GE Vernova were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

GEV opened at $329.76 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $349.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.55.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

