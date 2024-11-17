Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 644.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 227.8% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth $73,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Gentex acquired 3,152,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares in the company, valued at $32,319,040. This trade represents a 95.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $30.15 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 25.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

