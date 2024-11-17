Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $337,000 Holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 261,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 128,175 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,708,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at about $106,000.

Get Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.47.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.