Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $718,000 Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Block by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,511,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,088,122,000 after purchasing an additional 318,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Block by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,096,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,712,000 after purchasing an additional 582,826 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Block by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,233,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,948,000 after purchasing an additional 147,873 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Block by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,672,000 after purchasing an additional 934,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,143,000 after acquiring an additional 326,444 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.30.

Block Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $84.30 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.48.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,406 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $90,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,960 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,112. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $539,404.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 580,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,572,170.22. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,678 shares of company stock worth $1,924,112 in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

