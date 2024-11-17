Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $935,000 Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 97,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $583.03 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.37 and a 12-month high of $633.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $557.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

