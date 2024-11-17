Gilbert & Cook Inc. Reduces Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in DocuSign by 316.6% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,417,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,536,000 after buying an additional 2,597,489 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $115,795,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,519,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,318,000 after buying an additional 1,541,816 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in DocuSign by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,830,000 after buying an additional 783,419 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,729,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,518,000 after buying an additional 576,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $456,470.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,193 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,584.37. This trade represents a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $820,752.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,684.08. The trade was a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,558 shares of company stock worth $4,272,768. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $79.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.50. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $83.68.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.