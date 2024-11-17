Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 10.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 23.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,474 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 15,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,834,514.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,751,172.58. This represents a 10.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $2,414,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,652,777.60. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,645 shares of company stock worth $8,414,329 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNX

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SNX opened at $115.30 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $133.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.35 and a 200-day moving average of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.70%.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

