Gladius Capital Management LP Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 164.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in National Research were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 200.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 143,454 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the second quarter valued at $1,644,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in National Research by 14.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in National Research in the second quarter worth about $845,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in National Research by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research Trading Up 0.9 %

NRC opened at $19.14 on Friday. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38. The company has a market cap of $456.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60.

National Research Announces Dividend

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 67.40% and a net margin of 18.78%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. National Research’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

About National Research

(Free Report)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.