Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases 42,939 Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) by 160.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,939 shares during the quarter. Enfusion accounts for approximately 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Enfusion were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,653,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,792,000 after purchasing an additional 51,670 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Enfusion in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Enfusion Stock Down 0.9 %

ENFN opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.93. Enfusion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.