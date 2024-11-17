GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires 993 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This represents a 36.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $40.03 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 197.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on OHI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

