GoalVest Advisory LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $158.62 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.03 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $217.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

