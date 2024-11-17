GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Down 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.22. 1,135,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,422,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.33, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.39.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $83,921.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,183,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $11,295,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 76.5% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,736,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,748 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,121,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,259,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

