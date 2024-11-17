Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) Trading Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.12. 340,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 463,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their target price on Gorilla Technology Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRRR. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $480,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Gorilla Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

