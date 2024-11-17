Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 658,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 305,419 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $120,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 648.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 79.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:GWRE opened at $192.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.97 and a 52 week high of $199.33.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.68, for a total transaction of $253,368.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,773,872.48. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $4,024,928.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,523,889.92. This represents a 7.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $9,050,448. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.62.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

