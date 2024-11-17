HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Predictive Oncology’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.46 EPS.
Predictive Oncology Stock Performance
POAI opened at $0.69 on Friday. Predictive Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07.
Predictive Oncology Company Profile
