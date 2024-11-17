HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Predictive Oncology’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Predictive Oncology Stock Performance

POAI opened at $0.69 on Friday. Predictive Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

